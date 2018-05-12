Sat May 12, 2018
Sports

AFP
May 12, 2018

Spain World Cup squad to be revealed on 21st

MADRID: Spain coach Julen Lopetegui has pushed back the day of unveiling his World Cup squad until after the end of the la Liga programme to avoid selecting players who may then get injured.The initial date of May 18 has been pushed back to May 21, the Spanish football officials said on Friday. “National team coach Julen Lopetegui will reveal his squad in a live television broadcast at 13:00 local time (1100GMT),” local authorities said in their communique. Spain, winners in 2010, play Portugal, Iran and Morocco in Group B at Sochi and are tipped to run deep into the tournament.

