Rouhani says Iran should not trust Europe

ANKARA: A member of Iran’s clerical elite said on Friday Europeans could not be trusted after President Hassan Rouhani said Tehran would remain in a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers even after the United States pulled out. US President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that Washington was leaving the deal under which Iran curbed its nuclear programme, saying it was one-sided and he would reimpose sanctions on Iran that were lifted as part of the accord. “America cannot do a damn thing. They have always been after the toppling of Iran´s regime and this exit is in line with that aim,” Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami said in a televised address to worshippers at Tehran University. State TV aired footage of demonstrators shouting slogans against the United States and Israel at rallies in Tehran and other cities and towns nationwide after Friday prayers. They chanted, “Mr. Trump you cannot do a damn thing,” and, “We fight. We die. We don´t surrender,” in streets festooned with anti-US and anti-Israeli banners and posters. US President Donald Trump’s rejection of an accord curbing Iran‘s nuclear activities and the escalation in hostilities between Iran and Israel that followed herald a new strategic dynamic in the Middle East that has heightened fears of greater conflict.