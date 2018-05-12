Sat May 12, 2018
World

AFP
May 12, 2018

One hurt in US school shooting

WASHINGTON: At least one person was wounded after a shooting at a school near Los Angeles on Friday, local media reported. The shooting was reported at Highland High School in the town of Palmdale, 40 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, CBS Los Angeles said. It said authorities had said at least one person was hurt in the incident. Los Angeles police told CNN that they had responded to reports of a man with a gun on the campus. Nearby school were also put on lockdown, the news channel said.

