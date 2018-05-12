Mumbai cop seeks permission to ‘beg in uniform’ over meager salary

MUMBAI: A constable with the Mumbai police has sought permission to “beg in uniform”, saying he can not support his family as he hasn’t been receiving salary for the last two months. In his letter to department superiors, Police Commissioner Datta Padsalgikar and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, constable Dnyaneshwar Ahirrao has asked permission to beg to take care of his ailing wife and manage household expenses. In the letter, Ahirrao, attached to the Local Arms unit, said he had taken leave from March 20 to March 22. However, as his wife’s leg got fractured, he could not report to duty when the leave expired, he said. Ahirrao, posted with the security team at `Matoshree’, the residence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, claimed that he informed, over phone, his unit in-charge about the emergency leave he was availing of for five days. Following his wife’s treatment, he resumed duty on March 28, he said. But following this, he stopped getting the salary, his letter said, without revealing more information.