Mahathir eyes pardon for foe-turned ally Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s newly-elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said that the country’s monarch has indicated he was willing to grant a full royal pardon to jailed politician Anwar Ibrahim immediately.
The Southeast Asian nation’s political landscape has been shaped for decades by a bitter feud between Anwar and Mahathir, whose decision to sack Anwar as his deputy sparked an opposition movement, Reformasi, or Reform, in 1998.But in 2016, Mahathir abandoned the long-ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, and joined Anwar’s opposition alliance to fight against scandal-hit former premier Najib Razak. “It is going to be a full pardon, which means not only pardoned, but he is released immediately and after that he will be free to participate fully in politics,” Mahathir told reporters a day after he was sworn to office following his alliance’s shock win in Wednesday’s election.
