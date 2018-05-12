Sat May 12, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
May 12, 2018

Musicians allege anomalies in fund for artistes,

PESHAWAR: Members of Musicians Welfare Society and Women Artiste Welfare Organisation Friday staged a protest here against the alleged anomalies and favouritism in the distribution of funds for artistes, poets and literati.

The participants of the protest chanted slogans against the provincial government and the Directorate of Culture.

They alleged that selection committee for the distribution of fund was partial. The musicians said genuine people have been ignored in the stipend and non-deserving people were being provided the funds.

