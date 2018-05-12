Sat May 12, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
May 12, 2018

Appeal for help

PESHAWAR: A resident of Bannu district has appealed to the government, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and philanthropists to help him with the medical treatment of her ailing sister Noor Nejan Begum.

Qismatullah Khan took her ailing sister from Bannu and put her on a charpoy outside the Peshawar Press Club on Friday.

Narrating the ordeal, Qismatullah Khan said he could not continue her sister’s treatment within his limited resources. Qismatullah Khan can be contacted at cell phone: 0333-361 3564.

