Japanese have psychological attachment to KP due to its Buddhist past

PESHAWAR: Pointing out that the people of Japan had a psychological attachment to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because it was home to Buddhist era sites, Japanese ambassador to Pakistan, Takashi Kurai, said here Friday that his country wanted to do more to support the people of this province to raise their living standards.

He was speaking to the media at the house of NawabzadaFazalKarimAfridi, honorary consul general of Japan in Peshawar during his one-day visit.

Accompanied by his wife Rieko Kurai and some Japanese diplomats, the ambassador had come to Peshawar on his first visit since his posting to Pakistan several months ago. However, he had earlier paid a visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by going to Swabi to attend the inauguration of a Japan-funded girls’ school.

Ambassador Takashi Kuraimet Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and Governor IqbalZafarJhagra in Peshawar. He attended a ceremony for concluding the handing over of ‘pink’ buses gifted by Japan for use by women to improve their mobility.

The ambassador said they have no plan at this stage to support a mega project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Fata, but this could be considered in the future. He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been prioritized while selecting applications for small grants project run by the embassy of Japan. “Since 1989, our embassy has given small grants to 64 projects in the fields of education, healthcare, drinking water, vocational training, hygiene and sanitation,” he explained.

Ambassador Takashi Kurai said 12,000 Pakistanis were living and working in Japan. He was happy to note that many people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Fata were doing the used car and spare parts business in Japan and building bonds between Japanese and Pakistani people.

He said Japan was providing assistance through the UN agencies to the Afghan refugees and to the host communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that were burdened by the long stay of the refugees in the province. He said his government wanted to assist the people in the border areas of Fata who suffered due to the war against terrorism. He added that scholarships were being provided to students from Pakistan to study in Japan and do internships in companies.

The ambassador remarked that he was impressed by the greenery while driving to Peshawar from Islamabad and also by the warm-heartedness and hospitality by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mrs Reiko Kurai told The News that it was her long time wish to visit Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “I had heard a lot about this place and I am so happy to be finally in Peshawar,” she remarked.