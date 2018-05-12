Sat May 12, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
May 12, 2018

Relatives of missing person stage protest

PESHAWAR: Family members and relatives of Hameedullah, a missing person from Bazidkhel village on the outskirts of Peshawar, staged a protest on Friday to press the quarters concerned to ensure his early release.

Speaking on the occasion, Shafaatullah, brother the missing man, said that his brother used to sell flowers in Gulbahar area to earn livelihood for his family. But two years ago, unidentified people picked him up and he has been untraceable since then.

He said that his brother was innocent. “He should have been produced before the court of law, had he committed any crime, he added.

Shafaatullah demanded the chief minister and chief justice of Peshawar High Court to take notice of the issue and ensure his early recovery.

