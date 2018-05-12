PFA seals 27 businesses

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Friday sealed 27 food businesses in the province for not complying with the authority instructions and violating the hygiene rules.

The crackdown was carried out in 36 districts of Punjab under the supervision of food safety officers. The authority teams visited more than 2,500 different food points for examining the quality of food.

The PFA teams served notices on 2,000 food points for improvement due to failure to meet the food safety standards and poor hygienic conditions. PFA’s watchdogs imposed Rs470,000 fine on 105 food businesses.

The teams checked restaurants, milk points, production units, tobacco shops, sweet units, meat sale points and factories. They sealed a unit of Gourmet sweets section in Bhobhatian Chowk, Hafiz Sweets and Al-Fatah superstore in Allama Iqbal Town, Fried Chicks in Baghbanpura, Zafari Industries (Nectar and Juice Production unit) on Multan Road and KM Food Confectionery.

The teams closed down another 21 food points in Punjab, including eight each in South Punjab and Gujranwala, one sweet shop in Faisalabad and two each in Rawalpindi and Sargodha divisions, imposed Rs95,000 fine in Lahore, Rs112,000 fine in South Punjab, Rs142,000 fine in Rawalpindi and Rs121,000 in Gujranwala on 105 outlets.

PFA also discarded a huge quantity of substandard and poor quality food, including 7,300 rotten eggs, 151 litre rancid oil, 350 pieces of ice cream (kulfi), 450kg substandard meat, 200 packs of gutka, carbonated drinks and other food products.

The authority also served warning and improvement notices on dozens of food points during raid. Meanwhile, Punjab Food Authority pulled up socks against food business operators, manufacturers and those companies who were using PFA’s logo and name on their products and in advertisement campaign without getting permission from authority. In this regard, PFA Director General Noorul Amin Mengal has directed operation teams of PFA for taking stern action against violators who were involved in such crime and marketing their products by misleading consumers.

He said that nobody could use authority logo even licence-holders, adding that it was strictly prohibited to write “This product is PFA certified”. He said that manufactures need just to mention a registration number of the registered product after getting food licence.

He said this decision was taken in the light of receiving complaints about the use of authority logo for improving the sale of products in the market. He appealed to citizens to purchase standard products and make habit to read label before purchasing any product.