PU seminar

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) Friday organised a seminar “The Geo Strategic Dimensions and Post 9/11 Afghanistan”.

According to a press release, expert on Afghan affairs, intelligence and international security Brig (r) Ishaq Ahmed was the keynote speaker while Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, faculty members, MPhil & PhD scholars and students were also present on the occasion.

Ishaq Ahmed shed light on the history of Afghanistan along with distribution and its impact on Pak-Afghan ties. He elucidated the strategic dimensions of Afghanistan in the region and elaborated the major events which occurred in Afghanistan after 9/11. He also explained the reasons behind US intervention in Afghanistan and its withdrawal strategy. He gave various recommendations to bring peace and prosperity in the region as a whole.

Meanwhile, PU Library organised a seminar about CSS/PMS guidance for the university students. Tanveer Shakoor Rana from Audit & Accounts group and Hamood-ur-Rehman from DMG group were the keynote speakers. The speakers delivered thought provoking lectures and gave some practical tips about the written examination preparation.

Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani briefed about the literary and scholarly activities of PU Library. A large number of students from various departments of the university attended the seminar.