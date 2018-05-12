Sat May 12, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2018

IHC verdict lauded

anzim-e-Islami (TI) ameer Hafiz Akif Saeed has lauded the decision by Islamabad High Court (IHC) to prohibit gambling, lottery, obscenity and “circus” in the Ramazan transmission of TV channels.In a statement on Friday, he praised Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of IHC for upholding the sanctity of our religion Islam.

He said the honourable judge exposed the transmission standards that brought experts from around the world for analysis, but actors and entertainers having almost zero knowledge about Islam were thrust on the viewers to give opinions on religious matters, which misguided and confused the general public.

