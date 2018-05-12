PA Speaker lauds Motorway Police

LAHORE: The officers of Motorway Police are the builders of the nation, and the whole nation acknowledges the services of National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP).

This was stated by Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal while addressing the annual reward distribution ceremony of Motorway Police at Babu Sabu, Lahore. He said the recognition of Motorway Police at the national and international level on the basis of its professionalism was a matter of pride for the country.

He said the responsibilities of Motorway Police would increase manifold in future, and the region would certainly witness a new era of progress and prosperity because of the expanding road network.

He expressed hope that the officers would work with the same devotion in the future too. Additional IG Khalid Mehmood said that the department appreciated the good performances of its officers at every level. Central Zone DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik said that the annual rewards were distributed on the basis of merit.

He said seminars and lectures were being organised to create awareness among the public about the road safety. Later, the Punjab Assembly Speaker distributed cheques and commendatory certificates among the officers and officials, and also planted a sapling at Babu Sabu Office. He also gave a cheque to the wife of a deceased employee, Sunail Masih.

accidents: Total 906 road accidents were reported to the Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 from all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Eleven people were killed and 643 badly injured in the accidents. The injured were removed to hospitals. However, some 420 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were given first aid by the emergency medical teams.