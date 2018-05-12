IG praises special police force

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Arif Nawaz Khan has said the Special Operation Unit is a modern and skillful force whose every soldier has capability to make any operation successful.

He said the police officials had been selected from all districts of Punjab on the basis of their best abilities against terrorists and anti-social elements. He said the main object of constituting the Special Operation Unit (SOU) was to eliminate criminals from tough terrain like Katcha Areas.

The IG expressed these views while addressing the soldiers of SOU at Elite Training School, Bedian. Punjab DIG Training Sohail Ahmad Sukhera, DIG Operations Sajjad Hassan Manj, Police Elite Police Training School Commandant Col (R) Parvez Iqbal and Elite Training School Bedian Director Operations Col (R) Saad Saleem were also present.

The IG witnessed the professional skills of the soldiers of SOU. The soldiers exhibited marksmanship and other professional skills. Upon it, the IG awarded cash prizes to six soldiers — Muhammad Imtiaz, Rs10,000, Qasim Ali, Rs8000, Amjad Ali ,Shams-ul-Haq, Sharafat Ali and Muhammad Nadeem Rs 5,000 each — for their best performance.

He directed the officers at the training school that best facilities be provided to the trainees, and modern professional training be imparted to them. House fire: Household items worth thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a house at Misri Shah. The cause of the fire was said to be a short circuit. Firefighters put it out after hectic efforts.