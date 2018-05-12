NAB chief asked to stand firm

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has asked the NAB chairman to stand firm against the corrupt ruling elite, assuring him that the nation stood behind him.

Addressing a rally staged to protest the mysterious abduction of Ahle Hadith leader Maulana Abu Turab on Friday, he said every attempt to pressurise NAB chief would fail.

Baloch, who is also the secretary general of the MMA, said all the past rulers neither fulfilled their commitment to the people nor implemented their election manifestoes. He said the rulers had been amassing wealth with fair and foul means but the common man remained without basic necessities of life.

He said that after coming in power, the MMA would undertake full-scale accountability and recover every penny of the plundered wealth from the corrupt. Liaqat Baloch said the MMA public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan on May 13 (tomorrow) would prove a milestone for an Islamic revolution. He urged the media to project MMA public meeting in an honest manner. He urged the government to make arrangements for the adequate supply of the necessities of life on subsidised rates to the general public during the holy month of Ramazan.