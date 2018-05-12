First milk dispenser inaugurated

LAHORE :An automated dispenser unit was launched for provision of pure and low-cost milk under the aegis of Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Board (PLDDB) on Friday.

Provincial Minister for Labour Raja Ishfaq Sarwar inaugurated the milk dispenser at Township Model Bazaar while PLDDB CEO Saira Iftikhar was also present on the occasion.

Raja Ishfaq said the latest dairy system had been launched in the country. He said the basic idea of introducing the machine was to encourage dairy farmers to sell their milk through this vending machine.

Pure Milk of Sahiwal cows is available at Rs75 per liter at the dispenser. More similar machines will be installed in various bazaars of the province.

Saira Iftikhar said milk being produced at Khizerabad farm near Sargodha was being sold through automated dispenser unit. Consumers can themselves see automatic packing of the milk after paying the amount. The purity of milk will be ensured with sealed packing, she said.