PA supple budget session on 14th

LAHORE: The Punjab governor has summoned the Punjab Assembly session on May 14 in which supplementary budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 will be presented. PA Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan will preside over the session number 36 of the assembly. The gazette notification in this regard has been issued.
Comments