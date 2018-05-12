Sat May 12, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2018

PA supple budget session on 14th

LAHORE: The Punjab governor has summoned the Punjab Assembly session on May 14 in which supplementary budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 will be presented. PA Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan will preside over the session number 36 of the assembly. The gazette notification in this regard has been issued.

