Girl injured in acid attack in Green Town

LAHORE: A young girl was injured when an unidentified masked man threw acid on her in the Green Town area on Friday.

The girl identified as Maryam was admitted to hospital where her condition was stated to be critical. She was on her way back from a local school when an unidentified masked bike rider threw acid on her and rode away from the scene.

Body found: A decomposed body of a man was found in a drain in the Gujjarpura area on Friday. People spotted the body floating in the drain and informed police. Police said that the body had putrefied beyond recognition. However, police suspected that the victim, yet to be identified, was murdered and his body dumped in the drain.

Youth dies: A youth was killed by a speeding car in the Mughalpura area on Friday. The victim, yet to be identified, was on his way on a bike when a rashly-driven car hit and injured him. The car rider sped away from the scene. The victim was removed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Three arrested: The Sadr CIA claimed to have arrested three drug pushers, including a woman and seized 10kg charas and 2kg opium from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Suleman, Mujahid Khan and Shazia Bibi. Police seized the drugs which were concealed in the secret portions of a car. Traffic education: The traffic education team on Friday launched a campaign to create awareness among the people against encroachments on Model Town Link Road.