Two MPs among six indicted in contempt case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday indicted six accused persons, including two PML-N parliamentarians over charges of abusing the judges of the superior courts and taking out a rally against the institution of judiciary in Kasur.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty. At this, the court gave them seven days to submit reply. A full bench led by Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi was hearing the case moved by Kasur District Bar President against the alleged contemnors belonging to the ruling PML-N in Kasur.

Nasir Khan, a local leader of Kasur city, the accused, said they always respected the judiciary on which the bench observed that they belonged to the same society and had not come from any other planet. Jamil Khan, another accused, said the offence they committed was not intentional and it just happened in the spur of movement. At this, the bench observed that their leader also did the same rhetoric all day long. Three other accused, however, tendered unconditional apology. On it, the bench remarked that it is the court of law and no decision is given against anyone; there is just the rule of law.

“We are here to protect the national interest and the rule of law,” Justice Naqvi, the head of the bench further remarked. The bench gave the accused seven days to submit reply and put off further hearing until May 18.

Previously, the PML-N’s two parliamentarians and four other accused persons tendered verbal apology before the court. Police produced MNA Waseem Akhtar, MPA Naeem Safdar, municipal chairman Ayaz Khan, vice-chairman Ahmad Latif, Nasir Khan and Jamil Khan before the bench.

Kasur police registered a case against more than 80 persons out of which six were identified as members of the ruling party PML-N. The police booked them under Sections 166, 506, 341, 228 109, 147 and 149 of the PPC.

Kasur District Bar Association President Mirza Naseem filed the petition submitting that the protest in Kasur was a planned conspiracy against the institution of judiciary. He alleged that the rally was led by PML-N’s MNA Waseem Sajjad and MPA Safdar Ansari while some local leaders of the unions also accompanied them. The bar leader said that by doing so, the protesters committed contempt of court and therefore they must be punished. He prayed to the court to declare the parliamentarians disqualified and proceed against them in accordance with the law. The same bench had been hearing the petitions against alleged anti-judiciary speeches of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and other leaders of the PML-N.

The bench was also seized with hearing of the petitions against MQM London chief for his anti-state speeches. In another similar case of anti-judiciary material on social media, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) submitted a detailed report before the full bench. The court sought suggestions as to how anti-judiciary material could be stopped from being viral on the social media and adjourned the hearing until May 18. Abdullah Malik, Civil Society Network President, had moved the petition. The petitioner pointed out that contemptuous material was being uploaded on social media which was tantamount to contempt of court. He said he approached the authorities concerned but instead of doing anything they played their role as silent spectators. He asked the court to order the PTA and others to ensure stoppage of anti-judiciary material on social media.