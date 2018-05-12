Marta Women FC’s bosses meet Nogueira

KARACHI: Marta Women FC’s top management on Wednesday met with Brazilian coach Jose Antonio Nogueira here at a local hotel. The club’s president Rais Khan briefed the 52-year-old Jose about his club’s history and its achievements.

The club, founded in 2011, has a bunch of players who have represented Pakistan in international circuit.Jose appreciated the efforts of the club’s founding chief Rais and advised him on certain issues.

Rais presented Jose his club’s souvenir. Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) Director Technical Shehzad Anwar was also present on the occasion. Jose said that women’s football was very important. He added that during his stay in Pakistan he would contribute to women’s football development.

Shehzad said that the PFF was also focusing on women football. “Pakistan women team will feature in some international events this year,” said Shehzad, a former Pakistan head coach. Rais said that his club had organised several inter-club tournaments in Karachi and it would continue to do so.