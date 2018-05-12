Injured Lukaku may not start FA Cup final, says Mourinho

LONDON: Jose Mourinho says Romelu Lukaku could start the FA Cup final on the bench as the Manchester United striker battles to recover from an ankle injury in time for the Wembley showdown with Chelsea.

Lukaku hasn’t featured for United since suffering his ankle problem against Arsenal last month and is set to miss the last game of the Premier League season against Watford on Sunday.Now the Belgium star is in a race against time to recover for the Cup final on May 19, with United manager Mourinho conceding Lukaku might only be fit enough to come on as a substitute.

“We hope he can play the final,” Mourinho said after Thursday’s 0-0 draw at West Ham.“He’s in Belgium having his treatment and there is communication between the doctors in Belgium and our medical department.

“We are just waiting to see if it’s possible for him to be involved in the final, if not starting at least he can be on the bench.”Lukaku has scored 27 goals since joining United from Everton in a £75 million ($101 million) deal last year.

The Cup final represents United’s last chance to win a trophy this season after they secured a runners-up finish in the Premier League and suffered early exits from the Champions League and League Cup.Meanwhile, Michael Carrick will captain United on Sunday to mark the England midfielder’s final appearance before joining Mourinho’s backroom staff.