Champions League will spur Tottenham transfers: Kane

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur’s participation in next season’s Champions League will be a “big attraction” for leading players in the upcoming transfer window, striker Harry Kane has said.

England international Kane scored the winning goal as Tottenham beat Newcastle United 1-0 on Wednesday to secure a Premier League top-four finish and qualify for the Champions League.

Kane believes that the north London outfit’s presence in Europe’s elite competition will help Tottenham retain their best players and make quality additions to their squad.“One-hundred percent, it is the big attraction. It is what everyone wants, especially the top players around the world,” Kane is quoted as saying by ESPN.

“In transfer windows, you can never put your finger on it. But it is a big attraction, a massive new stadium, a great team.“The next step is winning stuff but this is a big year for us, hopefully we can have a massive year next year and win some trophies.”

Kane also said that Tottenham sealing a Champions League spot is a massive achievement given that the club played all of their home matches at Wembley while their new stadium is under construction.