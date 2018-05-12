Shah confident he will win medal at Asian Games

KARACHI: The forthcoming Asian Games will be tough for Pakistan as the nation will have very few medal chances. Judo is one of the disciplines in which Pakistan does have some chances. And there is no one else but Japan-based Olympian Shah Hussain who can pull off a medal.

Shah, who finished fifth in the -100kg competitions in the 2014 Incheon Asian Games, sees some chance for himself in the Asian Games slated to be held in Indonesia from August 18 to September 1.

“Yes, this time I see a medal chance for myself,” Shah told ‘The News’ in an interview from his hometown Tokyo on Friday.“You know in the Asian Games there are some strong nations like Japan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Mongolia and Korea. And for grabbing medal I will have to beat at least one strong opponent. I can do that if training went well,” said Shah, who became the first Pakistani judoka to play at Olympics — in Rio 2016.

After clinching gold in the recently concluded South Asian Championship in Nepal, Shah is currently training in Japan.“Asian Games is my target and I am very serious. I regularly undergo training at the Tokyo Police station and also train at night in the university. I am now thinking to keep training in any university at night due to Ramadan,” said Shah, who shot to fame when he secured a silver medal in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

He did not get a chance in the recent Gold Coast Commonwealth Games as judo was not part of the quadrennial competitions held last month.

He said that if judo had been there in Gold Coast he certainly would have won gold.Before fielding in the South Asian Championship in Nepal, Shah underwent training in Hungary. He said it had benefitted him. “It was productive. I learnt European judo and now I know that there is not much difference between our style and that of Europe. The only difference is that they are mentally tougher and so win major events,” he said.

“I need consistent training. If you train consistently it will instill confidence in you and that will boost your mental level. That is what I need,” Shah said.When asked whether he would like to get another foreign training tour ahead of the Asian Games, Shah said: “Not at this stage. It will be better if I keep training in Japan as I am getting good training here.”

Although it is not yet known what will be the fate of Pakistan’s judokas as the relations between Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) are not cordial. But there is chance that this thing will not affect the participation of national judokas in Asian Games.

The PJF has already sent POA a list of its best players for the Asian Games. The POA had not asked PJF for the list.After the Asian Games, Shah’s major target will be to feature in the 2020 Olympic qualifiers.

Shah, the son of former Pakistan Olympic medalist boxer Hussain Shah, is confident he will win a medal this time. “I will have to keep consistent training till the 2020 Olympics which will be held in our own town Tokyo. This time I am confident of winning a medal,” said Shah, whose father Hussain Shah won bronze for Pakistan in boxing in 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Shah is lucky in that he lives in Tokyo which is brimming with world and Olympic champions. And he has the experience of training with the world’s top fighters in Japan.“I have played with almost all world and Olympic champions. In training sometimes I beat them and sometimes they beat me. This is why I have learnt a lot and am progressing,” Shah claimed.

Pakistan finished second in the South Asian Championship in Nepal and Shah said that there was no difference between India and Pakistan. “Three years ago India was much better than Pakistan but that gap has almost been bridged. Although India came first in South Asian Championship, in reality there was not much difference between the two nations. I congratulate PJF for the way it is working. If it keeps developing the sport like it has been doing Pakistan will be able to carve a niche for itself in Asian circuit,” Shah said.

About chances of Pakistan’s highly talented youngster Qaiser Khan Afridi in the Asian Games, Shah said that Afridi had the guts but the result would depend on how he prepared for the quadrennial event. “He is a gutsy fighter but I don’t know how he trains and prepares himself for the Asian Games,” Shah said. Besides routine practice, Shah aims to begin running and gym in the next few days.