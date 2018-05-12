WWII bomb defused in HK after 1,200 evacuated

HONG KONG: Police defused a World War II bomb on Friday at a construction site in the heart of Hong Kong after more than 1,000 people were evacuated from the area, in the third such discovery in the city this year.

Police cordoned off roads and evacuated 1,200 people from shops, restaurants and offices in the bustling Wanchai business district as experts sought to unearth and disarm the 450-kilogramme US-made bomb.

The ordnance, which had lain dormant for more than 70 years before its discovery on Thursday, was of the same model as two other bombs discovered in January at the site, where work is underway to build a new metro railway station. Police started defusing the bomb on Thursday night in an operation that lasted 20 hours.

"The previous two bombs were horizontally positioned and this one is vertical instead. Two thirds of the bomb was actually buried underground, we needed to unearth at least part of the object before we started our operation," said bomb disposal officer Lai Ngo-yau.

"Because the bomb was not stable, we needed to do it very carefully", he added. The disposal team gathered around the bomb to pose for photos after the operation. Hong Kong saw fierce fighting between Japanese and Allied forces during World War II, and hikers and construction workers still occasionally discover unexploded bombs in the territory. Local historian Jason Wordie said Hong Kong was heavily bombed by the United States in 1941 at the outset of the war’s Pacific campaign.