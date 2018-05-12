Sat May 12, 2018
May 12, 2018

Whither tolerance?

Target killing in Balochistan and other parts of the country has created a sense of insecurity among people. Religious extremism is surging at an unprecedented pace in our country. It is not only destabilising the country, but is also painting a negative image of the country across the world.

Amid the prevailing climate of religious extremism, political instability and intolerance, all state institutions and the entire nation need to sow the seed of tolerance in younger generations.

Ubaid Zehri

Khuzdar

Comments

