White water

There are as many as 400 marble factories in Buner. These factories drain sewage into the main canals, contaminating water that is meant for consumption and irrigation. Rivers that were once popular spots for fishing and swimming now pose a serious threat to both human and marine life. Streams and rivers running across Buner were once as clear as crystal before marble-extraction gathered momentum. Now, white powder runs through Buner’s water and rivers are turning to a thin milky slush from the sediments of the marble industries in the district.

A lack of proper sewage system is not only damaging crops, but is also causing various health concerns. The government must take proper steps to preserve the environment from further degradation. Separate spaces should be designated for factories to dump industrial waste.

Engr.Shahid Ali

Buner