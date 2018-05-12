As the climate changes

Pakistan currently ranks at the seventh position among the world’s top 10 countries that are facing the worst effects of climate change. This is an outcome of irresponsible behaviour of heavily industrialised nations. These developed countries are now asking developing countries to take emergency measures to tackle the irreversible effects of climate change. The impacts of this human-induced change have now surfaced in the form of heatwaves, flooding, rising sea levels, reduced crop yields and decreased water availability. The phenomenon is also responsible for increasing the number of people who are exposed to vector- and water-borne diseases.

Amid these challenges, it is heartening to note that Pakistan’s government has approved a climate change strategy, which will contribute towards minimising the impact of this phenomenon. It may be added that climate change is not a short-term phenomenon. It requires us to take serious, synchronised and coordinated efforts to deal with its effects. To minimise the impact of this phenomenon, attention should also be given to the issue. Ensuing actions like the formation of the Pakistan Climate Change Council and the approval of adaptation and mitigation policies will help the country meet the challenges triggered by climate change.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar