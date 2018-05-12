Wasted careers

Career counselling initiatives for students offer a useful source of guidance. The absence of such a basic element from Pakistan’s varsities should be a cause of concern for the country as it has affected the careers of numerous students. It is believed that the highest number of students affected by this lack of career counselling have been engineers. And while the government authorities seem to not have any plans about inculcating career counselling in our education system, nepotism and bribery in university admissions and job hiring have done the rest of the damage.

Ignorance of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has also worsened matters. The result of these misplaced priorities is the dwindling number of students who manage to clear their Central Superior Services (CSS) examination. Introducing career counselling is not a hard nut to crack if the HEC takes some serious steps. After all, what more does a student want than to be able to succeed at a career of his choice.

Ayaz Khan

Mardan