QWP leader for cordial Pak-Afghan ties

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial head Sikandar Sherpao on Friday said cordial relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan were a must for the regional peace and security. Speaking at inauguration of the girls school in Saddar Garhi here, he said Pakhtuns had been the victims of the war in the region for the last 40 years and asked the two countries to resolve their disputes bilaterally. Sikandar Sherpao said the blame-game would not serve any purpose and that talks were the ultimate solution to all disputes. He criticised the federal government for delaying the merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The QWP leader added that the government on the one hand declared Fata as an integral part of Pakistan while on the other was reluctant to introduce reforms there. Sikandar Sherpao said ANP chief should clear his position after the allegations levelled against him by his mother.