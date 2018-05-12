Sat May 12, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2018

‘CJP’s visit exposed KP hospitals’

PESHAWAR: Member Provincial Assembly Ziaullah Afridi has said the chief justice of Pakistan has exposed the deteriorating condition of the government hospitals during his two-day visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Talking to reporters here on Friday, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had always made tall claims about change but it took the province under Rs358 billion debt. He added that the PTI rulers had claimed to bring about change in 90 days, but could not do so in five-year tenure. Ziaullah Afridi, who had announced to join Pakistan People’s Party, said the BRT was a very expensive project but initiated without any proper planning and that was why 30 changes had been made to its designing so far. The MPA added that the PTI government could not present its fifth budget and enhanced loan of the province up to Rs358 billion.

