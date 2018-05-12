De-seated KP lawmaker moves SC

MANSEHRA: Mohammad Ibrar Tanoli on Friday moved the Supreme Court against his de-seating as Member Provincial Assembly by the Election Commission of Pakistan. “I have moved the Supreme Court pleading it to set aside my de-seating as an MPA by Election Commission of Pakistan,” Ibrar Tanoli told reporters. Ibrar Tanoli had joined the Jamaat-i-Islami after quitting Qaumi Watan Party earlier this year. The Election Commission of Pakistan de-seated Ibrar Tanoli a day earlier. Aftab Sherpao, the chairman of QWP, had moved the ECP seeking de-seating of Ibrar Tanoli, who according to him, had been elected as MPA on his party ticket but joined the JI, which was a violation of the Election Commission’s rules. Ibrar Tanoli told reporters that his counsel, Babar Awan, has moved a writ petition in the Supreme Court.