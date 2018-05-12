Sat May 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ECP reminds parties of 5pc mandatory tickets to women

ECP reminds parties of 5pc mandatory tickets to women

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday drew the attention of the political parties to the Elections Act, 2017, which links allocation of election symbol to allocation of at least 5 percent party tickets to females on general seats. The Election Commission in a statement here said that a political party enlisted under this act shall be eligible to obtain an election symbol for contesting election of parliament and provincial assemblies and local government, provided it shall have to submit an affidavit regarding assurance to give tickets to at least five percent women, including membership of the Parliament and provincial assemblies through a transparent and democratic procedure on general seats.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar