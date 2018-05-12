ECP reminds parties of 5pc mandatory tickets to women

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday drew the attention of the political parties to the Elections Act, 2017, which links allocation of election symbol to allocation of at least 5 percent party tickets to females on general seats. The Election Commission in a statement here said that a political party enlisted under this act shall be eligible to obtain an election symbol for contesting election of parliament and provincial assemblies and local government, provided it shall have to submit an affidavit regarding assurance to give tickets to at least five percent women, including membership of the Parliament and provincial assemblies through a transparent and democratic procedure on general seats.