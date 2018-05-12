Piplibari for their alleged role in the incident, media reported.

Cops had swung into action after local in Kaihati area of Belsor Police Station had discovered an ISIS flag tied to a treat with the message urging people to join the dreaded terrorist outfit. What’s noticeable in the flag posted by the BJP members is the Arabic texts, which different to what appears on the IS flags. The second part of the text, Muhammadur Rasuloollah, has been written wrongly.