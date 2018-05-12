PPP’s Nilofar Bakhtiar, Shahid Bhutto join PTI

ISLAMABAD: Former minister Nilofar Bakhtiar and ex-MNA of PPP Shahid Bhutto on Friday met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and announced to join his party here.

Both reposed confidence in PTI chairman, who welcomed them in his party’s fold. Among others, senior party leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Naeemul Haq and Jehangir Tareen and Fawad Chaudhry were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MPA from Pukhtunkhwa Ms Nargis Ali, who hails from Peshawar, called on Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain and Secretary General Tariq Bashir Cheema at their residence in Islamabad on Friday and announced to join PML-Q. On this occasion, PML-Q KP President Mehboobullah Jan and Women Wing President Mohtarma Farrukh Khan were also present.

Welcoming Mohtarma Nargis Ali in the PML fold, Ch Shujat Hussain described it as an appreciable development. He said that we have always served Pakistan and its people with good intention, are serving now and will InshaAllah continue doing so in future as well.

He expressed happiness over the fact that PPML-Q is gaining strength and becoming active in KP with every passing day. Mohtarma Nargis Ali said that she is joining PML on being impressed by its services to the people and sincerity in the past.