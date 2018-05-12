Sanjrani seeks briefing on US restrictions

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to brief the House on restriction imposed by the United States on the movement of Pakistani diplomats in Washington. He issued the instructions to the ministry on a point

of public importance, raised by Sherry Rehman who said the House should be informed about steps taken by the government in this regard.

She said Pakistan was also reportedly considering imposing the same restrictions on the US diplomats in the country. “There are reports that the US had also stopped coalition support funds payment to Pakistan,” she added.

Sherry said she had served Pakistan as ambassador to the US and this was not aid but reimbursement and compensation. She also criticised replacing of experienced diplomats in the US.