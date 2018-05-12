Cop killed, six injured in Bannu police van attack

BANNU: A cop was killed and six persons, including three policemen, sustained injuries when a police van was targeted with an improvised explosive device (IED) near the General Bus Stand here on Friday.

The van of the Hawaid Police Station was on routine patrol when it was attacked, a police official said. The terrorists had fitted explosives to a motorcycle and triggered the explosion when the police van was passing through the area, he added.

A police constable identified as Sifatullah died on the spot. Six other persons including constables Safdar Khan, Basirullah Jan, a professor of Government College of Technology, Sher Daraz Khan, schoolteacher Mehar Taja, Shahinshah, who was a Qingi driver, and another passer-by Abdul Salam sustained injuries in the incident.

The dead and injured were shifted to hospital in private vehicles. The police rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. The police also beefed up security at the hospital and every person entering its premises was being searched.