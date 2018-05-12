Sat May 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Cop killed, six injured in Bannu police van attack

Cop killed, six injured in Bannu police van attack

BANNU: A cop was killed and six persons, including three policemen, sustained injuries when a police van was targeted with an improvised explosive device (IED) near the General Bus Stand here on Friday.

The van of the Hawaid Police Station was on routine patrol when it was attacked, a police official said. The terrorists had fitted explosives to a motorcycle and triggered the explosion when the police van was passing through the area, he added.

A police constable identified as Sifatullah died on the spot. Six other persons including constables Safdar Khan, Basirullah Jan, a professor of Government College of Technology, Sher Daraz Khan, schoolteacher Mehar Taja, Shahinshah, who was a Qingi driver, and another passer-by Abdul Salam sustained injuries in the incident.

The dead and injured were shifted to hospital in private vehicles. The police rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. The police also beefed up security at the hospital and every person entering its premises was being searched.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar