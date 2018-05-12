ECC waives duty on items imported from Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet approved, in principle, exemption of regulatory duties on import of fresh fruits, vegetables and dry fruits from Afghanistan which was announced by the prime minister during his visit to Afghanistan.

The meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) approved the supply of 35,000 metric tons of wheat from Passco to the World Food Programme (WFP) for distribution amongst the Temporary Displaced Persons (TDPs) of Fata. The ECC approved a proposal for introducing necessary amendments to the Ogra Ordinance 2002 to cover the entire LNG/RLNG supply chain in the Ogra regulatory framework and to remove anomalies in the dispatch, receipt and billing of RLNG volumes.

The ECC also approved provision of an additional guarantee of Rs20 billion for PIACL to meet the expenditure for the overhauling of aircraft engines. The PIACL is already in financial shambles and running in huge losses. The government had to pump in money time to time for ensuring its system running. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as its chairman directed Aviation Division and the Finance Ministry to ensure that the financing support approved by the committee is strictly utilised only for the defined purpose. Chief Executive of the PIACL Musharraf Rasool Cyan briefed the meeting about the progress made so far in the efforts to turn around national flag carrier.