Miftah fails to wind up budget debate due to lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday faced embarrassment on the floor of the National Assembly (NA) two days prior to moving the Finance Bill, 2018 for passage when Finance Minister Miftah Ismail could not wind up the budget debate due to lack of quorum.

As the Miftah Ismail rose in his seat, PTI parliamentarian Dr Shireen Mazari immediately pointed out the lack of quorum in the House. On counting, the House was not found in order as less than 70 members were present.

“This is not tradition in the National Assembly,” veteran politician Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao while speaking without the mike said. However, the chair adjourned proceedings till Monday evening, when the NA was expected to take up the Finance Bill. As the finance minister could not wind up the budget debate, the passage of budget would might be delayed till Wednesday next week.

Earlier, Zahid Hamid announced that he was delivering his last speech on the floor and he would not contest the next general elections. “I have been elected thrice as Member of the National Assembly but I have decided that my son will contest general elections,” he said.

He said he had submitted report relating to change in oath in the Election Bill with the Islamabad High Court and the judge had expressed his satisfaction on it. He said he had no role with regard to oath in the nomination paper expressing hope that now all the unnecessary debate on the issue would come to an end. Zahid Hamid said the PML-N government was going to complete its five-year tenure despite facing all odds including politics of sit-ins. He also praised Nawaz Sharif saying he deserves credit for the good work this government has put in.

Meanwhile, nine reports of different Standing Committees were presented before the NA by their respective chairmen. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed on the behalf of Sheikh Rohale Asghar presented report of the standing committee on the bill to provide for constitution and regulation of the Joint Maritime Information Organisation.

Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Chairman Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh presented four reports of his committee on different matters. Dr Nafeesa Shah on behalf of Rana Muhammad Hayat presented report on the Service Tribunals (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

The House also passed a resolution approving the formation of a forum to resolve the problems and issues of the former members of National Assembly. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Shaikh Aftab moved the motion.