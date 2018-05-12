Three men arrested for short-term kidnapping of five-year-old boy

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) has arrested three accomplices of two men who were shot dead in an encounter with police at Do Darya in Defence during the short-term kidnapping of a five-year-old boy on April 24.

According to the cell, a team conducted a raid in the Badar Commercial area of Defence House Authority’s Phase VIII and arrested Muhammad Sajjad, Muhammad Hasnain and Sharafat Alia alias Sonu on Friday.

Police said the three, along with their two companions, had kidnapped Shahvaiz, son of Syed Umar Ahmad, from Khayaban-e-Tariq in Phase VIII, while he was being driven to school. Sharing details, the AVCC claimed that Ahmed’s driver, Muhammad Sajjad, was involved.

The trader had left the house to drop his son at school when two men intercepted their vehicle at gunpoint, got into their car and told the driver to move the vehicle slowly. As they were moving forward, another car arrived on the scene and the boy was taken to that vehicle. As the car carrying the minor sped away, the suspects in the father’s vehicle demanded Rs150 million in ransom for releasing the boy. They, however, later agreed on a ransom of Rs7 million.

One of the suspects then received a call, following which the father was dropped in Korangi. The driver was allowed to leave with the vehicle a while later as the suspects made their escape.

Police said that three of the kidnappers had later escaped after the killing of their two accomplices in an exchange of gunfire with police at Do Darya on April 24. The shootout began after the kidnappers’ car was intercepted by a Sea View Police Post team near a restaurant, but the suspects tried to speed away. The police pursued them and rescued the child after the brief exchange of fire near Do Darya. The two men were in an injured condition. The wounded men were being taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where they died of excessive bleeding. They were later identified as Nadeem Aslam and Shahid Manzoor.