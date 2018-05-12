Free health facilities for Younis Khan

Liaquat National Hospital (LNH) on Thursday announced it would provide free healthcare facilities to legendary cricketer and former Test captain Younis Khan for his entire life and hoped that he would also avail the treatment facilities at the newly-established department of sports medicine and injuries at the hospital.

LNH Medical Director Dr Salman Faridi handed over a Privilege Card to Khan at a small ceremony at the hospital’s convention centre, enabling him to avail all the healthcare facilities provided by the hospital without any charge.

Felicitating Liqauat National Hospital (LNH) for the honour, Khan said the hospital was one of the best healthcare facilities in the world, which not only helped him play a Test match within 15 days of contracting dengue fever but also provided him such fitness and energy that he even scored a hundred in that game.

“A few years back, when I was representing the national team, I contracted dengue fever and was admitted to Liaquat National Hospital Karachi. Here at LNH they provided me such an excellent treatment and care that I was not only back on my feet within 15 days, but I also played a Rest match and even scored a hundred,” he said while speaking at the ceremony held in his honour.

Khan maintained that in addition to him, his mother was also a regular visitor to Liaquat National Hospital, which was providing top of the line healthcare facilities to people with dignity and people were getting cured at the health facility without any heavy burden on their pockets or their egos.

Sports medicine

Deploring that a lot of Pakistani cricketers’ careers ended abruptly in their initial years because of minor injuries at playgrounds as they could not afford quality treatment at private healthcare facilities, Khan hoped that the newly-established department of sports medicine would help lot of players to continue performing for their team and country by treating their injuries locally.

“In my career I have seen many players whose careers were finished because of small injuries, which they ignored or they could not get them treated from the qualified specialists of sports medicine. I hope that LNH’s sports medicine department would provide best available treatment facilities to young players and sportsmen.”

Lauding the expertise of young sports medicine experts of LNH, including Dr Sufyan and Dr Kazim, he said both experts were foreign qualified and trained surgeons.

On the occasion, he recalled the late Dr Muhammad Ali Shah in good words, saying he would never forget the services of Dr Shah for him and other cricketers as he used to provide free healthcare services to sportsmen at his famous AO Clinic in Karachi. Medical Director Dr Salman Faridi said it was a privilege for the LNH that Khan selected their hospital for the healthcare needs of himself and his family.