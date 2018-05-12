Dutch envoy lauds Piler’s efforts to build labourers’ capacity

The ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Ardi Stoios-Braken, visited a centre of the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (Piler) in Gulshan-e-Maymar on Wednesday and held a meeting with senior staffers of the organisation, including Executive Director Karamat Ali.

Ardi Stoios-Braken discussed issues of Pakistani labourers and appreciated Piler’s efforts to build the workers’ capacity, said a press release issued by Piler on Thursday. Karamat Ali briefed the Dutch ambassador about his organisation’s work in the fields of research and capacity building of labourers. He also informed her about a two-day National Conference on Human Rights and Labour Rights, which was attended by trade union leaders from across the country. The conference concluded earlier this week.

Zulfiqar Shah, joint director of Piler, also briefed the Dutch envoy about Piler’s work and said the organization had been working since 1982, and besides its traditional research and training work, it had also made efforts at the policy level.

In Sindh, it has recently worked on Sindh’s Labor Policy, which was announced by the provincial government earlier this year. Also, Piler closely worked with the provincial government on holding the first-ever Sindh Tripartite Labour Conference, a mandatory exercise under the ILO conventions.

Due to efforts of labour organisations and Piler, the Sindh Assembly passed a law on Wednesday for home-based workers, Shah said, adding that Sindh had taken the lead in passing the law.

He said Piler had been engaging in public interest litigation and it had got court orders on many important issues like deaths of children in Thar, police reforms in Sindh, compulsory and free education for all children and inquiry and compensation for the Baldia factory fire incident. He also informed the Dutch envoy of Piler’s efforts to ensure the payment of compensation to the families of the fire victims by German buyer company KiK.