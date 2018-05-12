Sindh health department to get Rs101 billion in 2018-19

The Sindh government has allocated a total of Rs101 billion for the health department in its budget for the financial year 2018-19.

The government said health would become the third largest sector in terms of resource allocation in the next fiscal year. In the provincial budget unveiled during the Sindh Assembly session on Thursday, the health department’s allocation has been increased to Rs96.38 billion from Rs 84.8 billion of the current financial year, showing a 13.6 per cent increase.

The new budgetary allocation for the purchase of medicines by the provincial government had been increased by 20 per cent from Rs7.9 billion in last year’s budget to Rs9.5 billion in new budget. Funds for public-private partnership schemes in the health sector have been enhanced from Rs697 million to Rs2.3 billion, indicating a 230 per cent increase.

During his budget speech, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said the government had spent huge funds on the betterment of the health sector. He added that the government had engaged the private sector for the operation and management of health facilities at primary and secondary levels.

In this context, the management and operation of 1,210 health facilities, including dispensaries, basic health units, rural health centres, MCH centres and THQ and DHQ hospitals, have been entrusted to PPHI and other non-governmental organisations.

In view of the success of the initiative, the government plans to expand the public-private partnership. The allocation for the health sector is Rs85.3 billion on the non-development side and Rs15.50 billion on the development side in 2017-18. In the next financial year, Rs12.2 billion have been allocated on the non-development side and Rs12.50 billion the on development side.

New schemes in the health sector will be accommodated under the provision of Rs50 billion earmarked separately as a block allocation for all sectors in the ADP 2018-19. Giving highlights of the Sindh government’s performance, the chief minister said that in 2017-18, 68 new uplift schemes of Rs5.12 billion, including RHCs, trauma-cum-emergency centers and the construction of warehouses at all divisional HQRs for cold storage facility, four schemes of the upgradation of RHCs to THQ hospitals and the establishment of a cancer ward at NIMRA, Jamshoro, at a cost of Rs1.086 billion.

The EPI operational budget under the Sindh Immunisation Support Program has been increased from Rs100 million to Rs1.80 billion. The chief minister acknowledged the services rendered by the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), the biggest centre for the treatment of heart attack and primary angioplasty in the world.

Currently, six chest pain units are functional in Karachi and 60 more such chest pain units will be installed in different areas of the province. They are NICVD satellite centres at Tando Muhammad Khan, Larkana, Hyderabad and Sehwan in collaboration with the government of Sindh. Very soon three more NICVD centres will be made functional at Nawabshah, Khairpur and Mithi in the year 2018. The grant for the NICVD has been enhanced from Rs5.769 billion to Rs8.094 billion for the next financial year.

Initiatives under PPP: Murad Shah said that 1,213 health facilities have been outsourced on performance based management contract, which include 1,049 facilities to PPHI and 158 facilities outsourced to some other NGOs (108 Integrated Health Services, 35 HANDS, 01 Indus Hospital, 13 Medical Emergency Relief Foundation, 01 Poverty Eradication Initiative. Two Regional Blood Transfusion Centers at Sukkur and Jamshoro have been outsourced to Sukkur Blood Bank and Indus Hospital, respectively.

Grants announced

The Government of Sindh is providing Rs5.59 billion to the SIUT as a grant in the next financial year. It includes the establishment of an SUIT chapter at Larkana with an allocation of Rs497.5 million.

The SIUT has already established SIUT-Sukkur chapter with an investment of Rs552.27 million. This institute has been functionalised to provide affordable OPD, diagnostic, dialysis and other specialised services.

A Bone Marrow Transplantation Unit has been set up in the SIUT at a cost of Rs692.779 million, which is equipped with the state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities, benefiting 50-100 patients.

Child Life Foundation is managing children emergency rooms in three government hospitals under an agreement. They are Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, National Institute of Child Health, and Sindh Government Hospital Korangi 5.

By May 2018 Child Life Foundation would start operations at two more emergency services in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Karachi, and Lyari General Hospital, Karachi. By June 2018, it will start ER operations in two more facilities, i.e. Peoples Medical College, Nawabshah, Chandka Medical College, Larkana. Lastly, by the end of 2018, children ERs would also become functional at Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College, Sukkur, and Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro.

Nutrition efforts

The CM in his budget speech said Sindh was facing challenges of malnutrition and stunting in children as 48 per cent children in Sthe province were malnourished and stunted.

The government, in collaboration with the World Bank, has started a multi-sectoral program to reduce the rate of stunting in our children with the aim to reduce it by 30 per cent in the next five years.

Shah said he had allocated Rs2.4 billion for the non-development side for this program in the year 2017-18, proposing an allocation of Rs5.1 billion in the next year. The major departments responsible for this program are health, agriculture, livestock and fisheries, local government, and social welfare.

The chief minister said that a large number of schemes had been proposed. They include a new allocation for International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences for strengthening of Jamil-ur-Rehman Centre for Genome Research, University of Karachi, to establish a DNA Lab, to improve the Cardiology Department at Lyari General Hospital Karachi, and to strengthen Sindh Institute of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences Hyderabad.

Other schemes are the construction of a 200-bed Surgical Block at Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, a 200-bed urology, nephrology, gastroenterology, endoscopy, suite, dermatology, endocrinology and Diabetes Block, LUH, Jamshoro, the establishment of NICVD Satellite Center at Shaheed Benazirabad, and rehabilitation of and strengthening Nursing Hostel, Obstetrics & Gynecology Department, OT, External Development and Missing Facilities at Sheikh Zayed Campus, CMCH, Larkana.

Under other schemes, the government will construct Building of Nursing School & Hostel Mirpurkhas, upgrade the Rural Health Centre to the level of Taluka Hospital Khanpur in District Shikarpur, and strengthen the development wing, including capacity building, of officers/officials of the health department.

Indus Hospital

The initiatives brought about remarkable improvement in the provision of public health service, including OPDs and surgeries. The management of the DHQ Badin was handed over to the Indus Hospital under the PPP mode in March 2016. Very soon, the people of Badin will see a new 250-bed facility with the provision of all major facilities.