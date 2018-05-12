Mayor assures WB of support for Karachi projects

Mayor Waseem Akhtar said on Friday that all-out support and cooperation would be provided for any plan and implementation of uplift projects of Karachi.

The elected representatives, including the district chairmen, were working for the resolution of the city’s problems despite the fund crunch, and city’s infrastructure must be saved from further deterioration, he said while talking to a delegation of the World Bank (WB) led by senior financial sector specialist Namoos Zaheer.

The delegation called on him in his office to discuss the World Bank mission’s plan for developing Karachi’s urban infrastructure. The mayor on this occasion nominated Municipal Commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman as focal person for coordination with the World Bank mission regarding the development plan for Karachi.

He said land ownership in Karachi was with different organisations like cantonment boards, KPT, and Pakistan Railways, and the Karachi Municipal Corporation controlled 43 per cent of the city land.

He said that in order to save the government land from encroachments it was essential to use this land for projects which could provide maximum benefits and facilities to the people of the megacity. The members of the delegation informed the mayor that Karachi had priority in the development plan of the World Bank for the region.

An estimated 10 billion dollars would be required in the next ten years for bringing improvement in Karachi’s infrastructure, water, sanitation and transport systems. The mayor welcomed the World Bank’s development plan and assured them of all possible cooperation in this connection.