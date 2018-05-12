Ex-SSP Kerio remanded into judicial custody after surrendering to NAB

Ghulam Nabi Kerio, former senior superintendent of police (SSP) of the Sindh Reserve Police (SRP), Hyderabad, surrendered to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) at the Accountability Court in Karachi on Friday.

The spokesman for the bureau’s Karachi office said that earlier raids had been conducted on Kerio’s house in Qasimabad, Hyderabad, and other possible hideouts where he might have gone underground. The court remanded the former police officer into judicial custody. The ex-police officer was allegedly involved in playing a role in making illegal appointments of 881 police constables in the SRP in Hyderabad in 2013-14, causing losses to the national exchequer to the tune of Rs500 million.

He, along with former Sindh inspector general of police (IGP) Ghulam Hyder Jamali, had escaped from the premises of the Sindh High Court after their ad- interim bail had been cancelled a few days ago.

NAB teams have conducted raids on the residences of Jamali in DHA Phase VIII in Karachi and in Qasimabad, Hyderabad. However, he is still underground, and NAB teams have started carrying out further raids on the leads received from his houses.

Of the seven accused persons named in the corruption reference to stand trial, four have been have arrested, an accountant has had his bail confirmed and former SSP Kerio has surrendered.

Arrest warrants

On Thursday, an accountability court had issued arrest warrants against former IGP Jamali and others.

Jamali had escaped from the premises of the Sindh High Court after it cancelled his pre-arrest bail as well as those of five other co-accused ex-policemen. Other accused, including Tanveer Ahmed and Fida Hussain, appeared for Thursday’s hearing.

The NAB prosecutor, who has already recorded a statement before the court, said that Fida Hussain and Tanveer Ahmad were involved in corruption of Rs500 million.

According to him, the money was released for a CNG station and transferred into the account of head constable Muhammad Rafique through a cheque. The court later fixed May 25 as the next date of hearing when the defence attorneys would cross-examine the witnesses who have already recorded their statements.

The former cops are accused of committing corruption by making illegal appointments and allocation of funds against fake accounts. Charges have already been framed against them and the case has been fixed for hearing of evidence of prosecution witnesses.