NAB Karachi DG holds public hearing

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi conducted a second Khuli Katchehry (public hearing) on Friday where NAB DG Karachi Mohammad Altaf Bawany and his team heard complaints from the public.

According to a statement issued by the corruption watchdog, complainants from Hyderabad, Jamshoro and adjoining districts gathered at the NAB office at Circuit House, Hyderabad and submitted their complaints against malpractices and corruption in various government departments.

Complaints were registered against Seri Sugar Mill over non-payment of dues for sugarcane supplied by growers, and a case has already been initiated. Complaints were also received against illegal construction of projects, illegal allotments in HDA Cooperative Housing Society Daman e Kohsar, illegal change of the course of water by Irrigation Department to favour certain individuals as well as illegal appointments in the education department and Anti-Corruption Establishment.

Complainants also reported builders for non-provision of booked properties and local government entities for not providing municipal services, and also lodged complaints against HESCO for inflated billing and illegal awarding of advertisements. HESCO authorities were also made part of this exercise to redress complaints against it.

The statement added that the NAB Karachi DG issued orders for immediate redressal of complaints that fall within the jurisdiction of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999. Many complaints against the administration were also marked to the local authorities for redressal and disposal under intimation to NAB.

Moreover, senior officers representing various departments were called on the spot to address complaints, while the Hyderabad commissioner also visited and assured the NAB DG to extend full his cooperation.

NAB takes cognisance of cases without discrimination and currently among all NAB Regional Bureaus, NAB Karachi is investigating the largest number of cases, the statement quoted Bawany as saying while talking to reporters. He encouraged the journalists to expose corruption and wrongdoing through their work.