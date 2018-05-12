Local government allocation increased by 16.5 per cent

The outgoing Sindh government has increased funding for local government in its budget announced for fiscal year 2018-19 with an allocation of Rs9.1 billion – a 16.5 per cent raise from last year’s Rs7.8 billion.

Moreover, the development budget for ongoing development schemes of the local government has been estimated at Rs27.9 billion. This amount does not include allocation for any new uplift schemes.

The budget, which was announced on Thursday, also includes a 7.6 per cent increase in the Sindh government’s grant for local bodies in the next fiscal year from Rs66 billion to Rs71 billion.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board will get a grant-in-aid of Rs5.55 billion, a sum of Rs800 million has been set aside for the installation of full bore electromagnetic water flow meters at Karachi Water & Sewerage Board and development budget for Public Health Engineering has been estimated at Rs9.9 billion.

Sindh’s civic needs

In his budget speech on Thursday, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that Sindh was a densely-populated and most urbanised province which was home to 24 per cent of the country’s population.

The trend of urbanisation and growing population has put consistent pressure on water supply, sewage effluent disposal and solid waste management services, said Shah. According to Provisional Census Report of 2017, the population of Sindh is 47.886 million, while the estimated demand of drinking water is 1,538 million gallons daily (MGD) and waste water generation is estimated at 1,076.6 MGD at the rate of 70 per cent of water supplied.

The CM further said that water and sanitation have been and are the priority for the Sindh government particularly because of the arid and hot climate and brackish ground water spread over 83 percent of the total area of Sindh.

The sector gained significant importance during recent years for provision of clean drinking water and safe disposal of sewage. “In 2018-19, we have proposed Rs29 billion for 262 ongoing schemes of water supply, sanitation and solid waste management in the Annual Development Programme, out of which Rs9.1 billion has been allocated for 141 ongoing schemes of the Public Health Engineering Department for water supply and sewerage system,” the CM said.

Two major schemes for Karachi City – the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme and the Greater Karachi Sewerage Plan – have been allocated a combined total of Rs7.2 billion, he added.