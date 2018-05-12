Erdogan says interest rates 'evil'

Ankara: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday declared that interest rates were the "mother and father of all evil", a controversial comment that prompted a sharp loss in value of the Turkish lira.

Erdogan, who is campaigning for snap parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24, has repeatedly urged the central bank to cut interest rates to stimulate economic growth.

But economists have cautioned that a tighter monetary policy is needed for an economy whose currency has lost over 12 percent in value in the last three months and where inflation is running at 10.85 percent.

"Interest rates are the mother and father of all evil," Erdogan said in a televised speech in Ankara. "Interest rates are the cause of inflation."

Turkey´s late liquidity window (LLW) interest rate stands at 13.5 percent after a 75 basis points hike in April.

Noting the extremely low rates in the US, euro zone and Japan, Erdogan added: "We must bring down interest rates."