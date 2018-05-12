UK seeks exemptions for foreign staff

LONDON: Global banks in Britain are calling for a special work visa waiver after Brexit to preserve the City of London's standing as a top global financial centre, two industry sources said, a move that would be more generous than the current arrangements.

Since Britain voted to leave the European Union two years ago, London's financial services industry has been trying to prepare for losing access to its biggest trading bloc, its toughest challenge since the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

London vies with New York as the world's financial capital and potentially has lot to lose from the end of unfettered access to the EU´s post-Brexit market of 440 million people.

Business leaders have repeatedly expressed concern that a crackdown on immigration from the EU could hamper their ability to find staff with the right skills. As a result, the finance industry is demanding a new system where international staff posted to Britain for less than six months will be able to come and go freely without having to apply for a work visa before they travel, the sources said.