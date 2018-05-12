Dropbox tops estimates since IPO

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SAN FRANCISCO: File sharing and storage company Dropbox Inc beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly results and topped estimates for paying subscribers in its first financial report as a publicly traded company.
However, the company´s shares, which had gained 10 percent this week ahead of the earnings, slipped 4 percent in extended trading on Thursday.
The San Francisco-based company said the number of paying subscribers surged 23.7 percent to 11.5 million at the end of March, topping analysts´ average estimate of 11.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which started as a free service to share and store photos, music and other large files, has worked to build up its enterprise software offering.
Dropbox reported average revenue per user (ARPU) of $114.3 in the first quarter, beating analysts´ estimate of $110."(ARPU growth) does suggest Dropbox is having success converting individual paid users to business paid users," D.A. Davidson analyst Rishi Jaluria said.
SAN FRANCISCO: File sharing and storage company Dropbox Inc beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly results and topped estimates for paying subscribers in its first financial report as a publicly traded company.
However, the company´s shares, which had gained 10 percent this week ahead of the earnings, slipped 4 percent in extended trading on Thursday.
The San Francisco-based company said the number of paying subscribers surged 23.7 percent to 11.5 million at the end of March, topping analysts´ average estimate of 11.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which started as a free service to share and store photos, music and other large files, has worked to build up its enterprise software offering.
Dropbox reported average revenue per user (ARPU) of $114.3 in the first quarter, beating analysts´ estimate of $110."(ARPU growth) does suggest Dropbox is having success converting individual paid users to business paid users," D.A. Davidson analyst Rishi Jaluria said.
Comments