Dropbox tops estimates since IPO

SAN FRANCISCO: File sharing and storage company Dropbox Inc beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly results and topped estimates for paying subscribers in its first financial report as a publicly traded company.

However, the company´s shares, which had gained 10 percent this week ahead of the earnings, slipped 4 percent in extended trading on Thursday.

The San Francisco-based company said the number of paying subscribers surged 23.7 percent to 11.5 million at the end of March, topping analysts´ average estimate of 11.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which started as a free service to share and store photos, music and other large files, has worked to build up its enterprise software offering.

Dropbox reported average revenue per user (ARPU) of $114.3 in the first quarter, beating analysts´ estimate of $110."(ARPU growth) does suggest Dropbox is having success converting individual paid users to business paid users," D.A. Davidson analyst Rishi Jaluria said.