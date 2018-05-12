Finance minister to grace award event

KARACHI: Miftah Ismail, the federal finance minister, would grace ‘brand of the year award distribution ceremony’ as the chief guest, a statement said on Friday.

The event, organised by Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), will be held on May 12, 2018 at Grand Convention Marquee.

“This year FPCCI will distribute awards to more than 100 Companies in recognition of their outstanding services for the promotion of brand as it ultimately contributes to the exports of the country,” Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, senior vice president FPCCI, said. Nasir said the ceremony was being undertaken by the chamber with the objective to create awareness about the importance, significance and benefit of conducting business under the brand.